Shamita Shetty completes 20 years in the film industry; says she was selective

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shamita Shetty began her career in 2000 with the film Mohabbatein. With her performance as Ishika, she soon became a household name. Over the years she featured in several films including Tamil and Telugu cinema. While some of her films entertained the audience, she also faced some flops.

Talking to a news agency, on completing 20 years in the industry, Shamita Shetty said that she clearly remembers how shy she was when she joined this field. She said that her journey was interesting as there were many ups and lows. Shamita said that she has unfortunately not done many films but all the aspects of her life have made her a stranger and a better person.

Having started her career with the hit film Mohabbatein, Shamita said that she was a bit selective of the films she chose. She said that there were films that came her way but did not want to be a part of them just for the heck of being on sets. She said that this was the reason for the gap in her career and that it was difficult.

Shamita Shetty is currently looking forward to a few new projects. She said that she was about to shoot for a web series but the lockdown happened. Shamita has shot for a film titled The Tenant, which will be released soon.

ALSO READ: Shamita Shetty is an overjoyed aunt as Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra bring daughter Samisha home 

