From Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, here’s list of theatrical releases Yash Raj Films has announced to celebrate 50th anniversary 

Bollywood News
By - Monica Yadav

Back in 2020, Yash Raj Films was all geared up for a massive slate of films that will mark the 50th year celebrations of the giant production house. But, the pandemic took the world by storm and many projects were halted. Now, with 2022 in all swing and theatres almost back on track, YRF has announced 5 big projects to kick off the silver jubilee celebrations. The five projects - Shamshera, Prithviraj, Pathaan, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Tiger 3 - are headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan, respectively. Here's a rundown of all the release dates YRF has announced, to date.

JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR

Ranveer Singh brings a quirky character to life in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is produced by Maneesh Sharma. It is a big screen entertainer that will present a new brand of hero and heroism that is rare in Indian cinema through the lead protagonist Jayeshbhai. The much-awaited film is releasing on May 13, 2022. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey.

PRITHVIRAJ

Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj has been delayed and the release date for the same was announced earlier this week. It arrives in theatres on June 3, 2022. The film marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar. It also stars Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

SHAMSHERA

Shamshera starring superstar Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor is an adrenaline-pumping entertainer which is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu on July 22, 2022.

PATHAAN

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has definitely become the most awaited film to hit the box office post-pandemic! YRF revealed the release date of this high-octane spy thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, on January 25, 2023 (Republic Day weekend).

TIGER 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to return to the theatres as Tiger and Zoya in Maneesh Sharma's upcoming directorial, Tiger 3. The third installment, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, is bigger and is expected to be mounted on a large scale. The actors are all set to take over the big screen with their film on Eid 2023.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan greets airport security with folded hands, hugs his driver as he leaves Mumbai days after launching Pathaan teaser

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

