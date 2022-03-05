HBO is coming to defend its superhit teen drama Euphoria, which stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Angus Cloud, Sydney Sweeney among others, after accusations of tumultuous behind-the-scenes conditions and claims of mistreatment on set. HBO defended Euphoria against reports claiming that production of the series’ second season was toxic and violated SAG-AFTRA stipulations. The network stressed in a statement that “the well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority. The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols,"

HBO denies claims of toxic work conditions on Euphoria set during production of season 2

According to Variety, the statement continued, “It's not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised.”

The network’s statement came after The Daily Beast publication posted a follow-up exposé on Friday morning. Earlier in February, the outlet published an investigative report on the allegedly toxic work conditions on the sets of Euphoria. The report states that "multiple complaints were made to SAG-AFTRA over production failing to provide them meals on time and refusing to let people use the bathroom." Additionally, the report mentioned that extras were not provided with a proper holding area between scenes and were offered "two space heaters" during cold evening shots.

In a statement to People, a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson said, "Advocating for professional performer work categories like background actors and enforcing contractual provisions is one of SAG-AFTRA's core functions. This includes the routine enforcement of contracts at the worksite through our National Field Services Department which is charged with resolving any on-set violations by working with the company's production staff members to immediately correct the issue(s) in connection with performers' employment.”

“All actors should benefit from the protections our members enjoy, and production companies signed to our agreements need to follow our safety protocols, wage and hour rules, and other protections - regardless of an actor's union status," the statement added.

"I understand that I'm doing background work," one background actor told The Daily Beast. "I'm not the most important person there; I know where I am on the totem pole. But it got to a point where I was like, I'm still a person, I'm still human. Please let me go to the restroom, don't tell me I can't go for 30 minutes or tell me I can't get a snack when you're not going to feed me and it's 4 a.m. It just very much felt like we didn't exist as people." Another extra added, "It was the most disorganized set that I've ever been a part of because I don't think anybody knew what was going on."

Euphoria cast member Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate in the show, previously defended the series’ long filming hours saying, “We do shoot really long days; sometimes 16-hour days. It's kind of like the labor and the love of the work," he said. "You can't do that stuff in a short amount of time. At the end of it all, it's quite cathartic to work so hard and long on something and have a product that you're proud of come out.”

Meanwhile, fellow Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, who has filmed her fair share of nude scenes for the series, previously revealed in an interview with The Independent that she asked Sam Levinson to cut some of them and then revealed that the creator has been understanding and listened to her plea for less nudity on the latest season of the hit show.

Zendaya starrer Euphoria emerged as HBO’s second most-watched series in history after Game of Thrones during its second season. The show was recently renewed for a third season.

