South Korean superstar Park Seo Joon, who was recently diagnosed with Covid-19, has fully recovered now and flown to Hungary to resume filming for his upcoming movie Dream, which also stars singer-actor IU.

Park Seo Joon leaves for Hungary to resume filming for his next film Dream with IU after recovering from Covid-19

According to Korean outlet Soompi, the cast and crew already departed sequentially in different teams to Hungary and Park Seo Joon, who was recently released from quarantine, was one of the last members to join.

On March 3, the actor’s agency Awesome ENT issued an official statement saying, “Park Seo Joon left for Hungary this morning to shoot the movie ‘Dream.’ After being released from quarantine last week, he fully recovered his health, so the filming is unlikely to be disrupted.”

“Just in case, we will work hard to take care of his health and shoot safely. There may be changes depending on the local situation, but he is planning to return to Korea after wrapping up filming in March,” the statement added. Helmed by Lee Byung Hun, Dream is said to follow the story of a group of people trying to bag the Homeless World Cup, an annual international soccer event.

The film stars Park Seo Joon, IU and Lee Hyun Woo as one of the players of the soccer team. “Park Seo Joon stars as Yoon Hong Dae, a professional soccer player on disciplinary probation who becomes the coach of a ragtag soccer team while IU plays Lee So Min, a producing director who is making a documentary about the team. Lee Hyun Woo will also appear in the film as one of the soccer players.”

The shooting for Dream initially began in March 2020, which was then delayed due to the global pandemic, per AllKpop publication. It is after two years, the Dream cast and crew finally succeeded in scheduling the overseas filming in Hungary.

Also Read: Park Seo Joon tests positive for COVID-19; under quarantine and receiving treatment

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.