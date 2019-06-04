Bollywood Hungama
After Shah Rukh Khan, it’s Varun Dhawan for Aanand L Rai

BySubhash K. Jha

Zero failed to work the wonders at the box office it was meant to. But director Aanand L Rai is not stopping from doing what he believes in. Aanand is already heavily into plans for his next film, which will star the eager-to-score Varun Dhawan. Apparently it will be a completely out-of-the-box experience …

“Something that neither Varun nor Aanand Rai have attempted before,” says a source close to the development. Varun had once mentioned to me he would like to do at least one unconventional film every year. He has done Sriram Raghavan’s Badlapur and Shoojit Sircar’s October in the past. Both fetched him immense critical glory.

Says Varun’s father filmmaker David Dhawan, “I’ve told Varun to do roles that challenge him as an actor with a director who taps his resources. He can do all the masala stuff with me.”

