In an exciting development for Bollywood fans, it was reported recently that Abhishek Bachchan will play the main antagonist in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film King. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is set to feature Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan in pivotal roles.

Multi-villain arc and casting details

King will ride on a multi-villain arc, with SRK and Suhana taking down a series of formidable foes. Besides Abhishek Bachchan, the casting for other antagonist roles is underway, with the team seeking credible actors from the Hindi film industry. According to Pinkvilla’s report, the film will commence shooting in November 2024, with a diverse cast to be finalized soon.

Extensive shoot across Europe

The film will be shot both in India and abroad, with significant portions being filmed across various European countries. Extensive reconnaissance was conducted by Siddharth Anand, Sujoy Ghosh, and their team in Prague and London. The source added, “They plan to shoot the film at multiple European countries and a lot of action will unfold in Prague. Sid and the team have also done a recce at London, and the schedules of the shoot are being planned at the moment.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s roles

In King, Shah Rukh Khan will portray an underworld don, with Suhana Khan playing his protégé. The film promises to be a raw action spectacle infused with deep emotions. The collaboration between Marflix Entertainment and Red Chillies is expected to deliver a gripping narrative with high-octane action sequences.

Release and future projects

King is targeting a release date in late 2025 or early 2026. After completing King by mid-2025, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to move on to the highly anticipated Pathaan 2, a part of the YRF Spy Universe. Fans can look forward to a thrilling cinematic experience with both projects.

