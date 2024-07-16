Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has unveiled her character for the upcoming film Bayaan, an investigative police procedural drama directed by Bikas Mishra. The actress shared her excitement on Instagram, posting set photos and a caption announcing her role. "Roohi Kartar reporting on duty!! #Bayaan @shiladityabora @bikasmishra Day 1," she wrote, marking the first day of shooting.

Bayaan, directed by Bikas Mishra, is expected to be a gripping police procedural drama. Mishra, who previously received critical acclaim for his film Chauranga, is set to bring his unique storytelling skills to this new project. The film will delve into the intricacies of police investigations, with Huma Qureshi playing a central role as Roohi Kartar, a dedicated officer.

The film is produced by award-winning producer Shiladitya Bora, known for his work on various critically acclaimed films. Bayaan will also be developed at Film Independent in Los Angeles, adding an international dimension to the project. Bora's involvement is expected to bring a high level of production quality and storytelling expertise to the film.

Huma Qureshi continues to expand her filmography with diverse roles. From her powerful performance in Gangs of Wasseypur to her recent success in web series and international projects, Qureshi has established herself as a versatile actress in the industry. Her role in Bayaan is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike.

As the first set photos and announcements generate buzz, anticipation builds for Bayaan. With a talented team and intriguing premise, the film promises to be a compelling addition to the genre of police procedural dramas. Fans are eager to see how Huma Qureshi will bring the character of Roohi Kartar to life and what surprises Bikas Mishra has in store for the audience.

