Last Updated 24.12.2019 | 9:43 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan sends Atlee’s project for re-scripting

BySubhash K. Jha

All that talk of Shah Rukh Khan finally announcing his next film on his birthday on November 2 turned out to be so much hearsay. Soothsayers of the entertainment business had even predicted that Shah Rukh  Khan would announce the Tamil director Atlee’s next project as SRK’s first post Zero project.

Atlee has just had a massive success in Bigil with Tamil superstar Vijay in the lead and he did pitch his next film to Shah Rukh who liked what he heard. But didn’t like it enough. Apparently, SRK has asked Atlee to work more on the script.

A source informs, “Shah Rukh wants to be completely sure before he plunges into his next project. And the one thing that he wants to be fully certain of is the screenplay. Atlee and SRK are definitely working together. But the announcement on November 2 never happened because the script isn’t ready. At least, not the way Shah Rukh wants it to be.”

