Madhur Bhandarkar sustained minor injuries due to fire at a socialite’s birthday party. The filmmaker was attending Queenie Dhody’s birthday party on December 20 when lawyer Abha Singh had a close shave with fire. The lawyer’s red kurta had caught fire due to a candle. Before a mishap could happen, Madhur was alert enough to put out the fire with his hands. The filmmaker suffered minor injuries.

Abha Singh said that Madhur Bhandarkar was her knight in shining armour. According to the lawyer, her red kurta came in contact with a candle and caught fire. The filmmaker was alert enough to pour water on it and put out the fire with his hands. She thanked him for his presence of mind.

Queenie Dhody said that it was just a flicker and not a full-fledged fire. The lawyer was calm during the situation. She was sitting in another room until her daughter arrived with a fresh set of clothes before the cake cutting ceremony.

