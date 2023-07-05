Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. The film released in Indian cinemas on January 25, 2023, shattering box office records.

After taking the box office by storm worldwide and crossing the Rs. 1000 crore mark, Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will release in cinemas in Japan on September 1, 2023. The poster for the Japanese release has been unveiled.

Japanese website Cinema Café revealed the news stating, “It has been decided that the blockbuster "PATHAAN", the 5th highest-grossing Indian movie in history and the No. 1 Indian box office in 2023, will be released on Friday, September 1st.”

As per Bollywood Hungama, Pathaan collected Rs. 543.05 crore in India in its lifetime. The film was released on Prime Video following its theatrical run.

Pathaan is a part of YRF Spy Universe, which also comprises Tiger (Salman Khan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif) from Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) from War (2019). Salman reprised his role as Tiger in a crucial action scene in Pathaan and it added to the craze around the film. In Tiger 3, which releases on Diwali 2023 and which also stars Emraan Hashmi as antagonist, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. The actor will also star in Pathaan vs Tiger alongside Salman Khan.

