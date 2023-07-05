comscore
Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas to release in cinemas on October 20

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, the film is all set to be in cinemas on 20th October 2023.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

From Ronnie Screwvala's production house RSVPm Tejas, featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role as Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, is set for theatrical release. The team behind Tejas has confirmed that the film will hit theatres nationwide on 20th October.

Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, the film is all set to be in cinemas on 20th October 2023.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut and Avneet Kaur heat up the dance floor at Tiku Weds Sheru success party, watch

More Pages: Tejas Box Office Collection

