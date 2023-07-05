In a thrilling turn of events, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani are reportedly in discussions to collaborate once again. This time, the dynamic duo is exploring the possibility of working together on an exciting biopic, according to sources close to the development. Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's previous collaborations, such as the blockbuster hits 3 Idiots and PK, have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, earning them immense praise and a dedicated fan base. Now, fans are eagerly anticipating their next project as news of their potential reunion spreads like wildfire.

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani set to reunite for a biopic post release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki: Report

Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the development saying, “It’s a known fact that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are extremely fond of each other, and have been wanting to collaborate again for a while. They have even discussed many concepts in the past, and it seems they have finally found a subject that both of them like equally. It’s a biopic, and when Aamir heard the idea he instantly got excited.”

The source further added, “Having said that, Raju sir is presently busy with Dunki and will start working on the final script and other pre-production formalities after the release of his film with Shah Rukh Khan. Even though the discussion at present is at a nascent stage, it seems promising.”

The duo's last joint venture hit the silver screen back in 2014, and since then, cinephiles and enthusiasts alike have been eagerly waiting for their triumphant return. The buzz surrounding this potential collaboration is skyrocketing as fans and industry insiders eagerly speculate on the subject of the biopic. Given Hirani's penchant for thought-provoking storytelling and Aamir Khan's knack for immersing himself in diverse and challenging roles, expectations are running high for a cinematic masterpiece.

