Shaan’s mother Sonali Mukherjee passes away

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Singer Shaan's mother, Sonali Mukherjee, passed away Thursday. Shaan's colleague Kailash Kher conveyed the news on Twitter, while the cause of her death remains unknown.

Shaan's mother Sonali Mukherjee passes away

The artist expressed his sympathies and wished the family strength in his message. “Elder brother Shaan’s mother passed away. Prayers to the Almighty for the salvation of the departed soul. It is a prayer to Lord Shiva, the ruler of all three worlds, that our Shaan Bhaiya’s family should get the strength to bear this sorrow. Eternal Prayer,” the singer tweeted.

On the special occasion of Mother’s Day, Shaan paid tribute to his mother by sharing a selfie. Shaan wrote, “Happy Mothers’ Day !!! Blessed to have both Moms by my side always.”

