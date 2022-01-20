comscore

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar cut down the guestlist for their Goa wedding, request RT-PCR reports from guests

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Mouni Roy will embark on a new chapter in her life in the next few days. Suraj Nambiar, with whom the actress is rumoured to be in a relationship, will marry him on January 27, 2022. At Candolim, Goa, Mouni, and Suraj will have a two-day beach wedding. According to Bengali tradition, Mouni and Suraj will exchange wedding vows with each other.

According to the reports, the actress has cut short her guestlist owing to Covid-19 and will also ask guests for their RT-PCR reports. Mouni had a large guestlist at first, which comprised 50 people. Her guest list, on the other hand, is being cut down. For her wedding, the actress might not invite too many professional friends. She plans to host a reception for them in Mumbai whenever conditions improve. The actress hasn't planned anything extravagant in Goa as of now. It'll ostensibly be a small gathering.

In terms of work, Mouni Roy will appear in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which will be split into three parts. The first installment of the film will be released on September 9, 2022. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia are among the cast members. Brahmastra will be Ranbir and Alia's first feature film together.

Also Read: Mouni Roy spends gala time in Goa with her girl gang; shares picture on social media

