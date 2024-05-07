The team is aiming to wrap up filming by the end of May if all goes according to plan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan's directorial debut, the highly anticipated web series Stardom, began the shoot in Goa in April 2024. According to a reliable source, as reported by Bollywood Hungama, filming kicked off this Friday, April 19th, in Goa. Adding to the star power, the source hinted that Bobby Deol was also expected to join the shoot for the final few days of filming. Now, there’s another update that Khan has begun his last leg of shoot.

Aryan Khan kicks off last leg of Stardom shoot in Mumbai; eyes 2024 year-end release: Report

As per a report in Mid-day, sources suggest the young director recently took over the expansive Royal Palms in Goregaon for a five-day filming schedule. The team is aiming to wrap up filming by the end of May if all goes according to plan.

The source shed light on the project's fast-paced progress, “Aryan was shooting all through April, the locations changing from a studio in Andheri East to Madh Island, and now Royal Palms. The shoot will go on at the Goregaon venue till the end of the week before moving to another location. Simultaneously, Aryan has been overseeing the editing process. Though there is no rush on the show's delivery, the team is keen to release it by the year-end.”

For his directorial venture, Aryan has chosen a familiar subject – the dazzling world of Hindi cinema. The series, which began filming in June 2023, will consist of six episodes. While the lead actor remains under wraps, it is said that Lakshya Lalwani is one of the protagonists. The project boasts a string of exciting cameos, including Shah Rukh Khan himself alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Stardom is a six-episode web series that delves into the world of Bollywood.

