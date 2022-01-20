comscore

Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma’s new initiative aims at providing clothing to children in need

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Ed-a-Mamma, a conscious clothing brand for children, kicks off 2022 by furthering its commitment towards enabling conscious clothing and giving back to the community. The Alia Bhatt-led playwear-for-children enterprise launched a ‘Buy1Give1’ initiative, which will provide basic clothing for underprivileged children, spreading the Joy of Giving.

For this initiative, every purchase made on the website will be matched with a garment donated by Ed-a-Mamma for a child in need. Ed-a-Mamma has partnered with Goonj - a renowned NGO working across India that focuses on clothing as a basic, yet unaddressed need. Ed-a-Mamma caters to children in the age group of 2-14 years and is currently available on all major digital marketplaces. The brand encourages superior sustainable fashion in an affordable manner.

Alia Bhatt, Founder of Ed-a-Mamma, said, "With Ed-a-Mamma, I set out to create a world that nurtures in children, a love of nature. Knowing full well that they will look after what they love. The Buy1Get1 initiative will be used to gift garments to children in need and we hope to make kids understand the joy of sharing with people who are less fortunate."

Ed-a-Mamma’s very first offline pop-up at The White Crow at Jio World Drive in Mumbai is another venture to extend this initiative. This pop-up is a unique opportunity for customers to interact with the brand and it's merchandise. Having already hosted a puppet show aimed at teaching kids about ecological balance, Ed-a-Mamma’s pop-up promises to be an inviting and invigorating experience for kids and their parents.

