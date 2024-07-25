One of the biggest sporting events of the year – the Paris 2024 Olympics – is all set to commence on July 26 and the excitement across the world for it is tremendous. Last week, it was announced that popular singer Shaan and others will add a musical touch to the Olympics this year with their performance at the first-ever India House in Paris. And now, Shaan has revealed about the tracks he’ll croon and one of them includes an unused song from the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Chandu Champion.

Shaan to perform on unused song from Kartik Aaryan-starrer Chandu Champion at India House at Paris 2024 Olympics

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shaan revealed a song from Chandu Champion, which he recorded, never made it to the final cut and was dropped. He’ll sing this very song at the inaugural night on July 27. He further said that he’ll dedicate it to the Indian athletes. Incidentally, Chandu Champion was also a story of an Olympic winner.

Shaan said, “There’s a song that I recorded for Chandu Champion, but it wasn’t used in the film. I will be performing that for the first time, dedicating it to the Indian athletes. We will also perform a medley of songs related to sports and patriotism. Besides that, I will also sing songs such as Deewangi Deewangi (Om Shanti Om; 2007), Dus Bahane (Dus; 2005) and Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe (Dil Chahta Hai; 2001), among others.”

The said event will take place at India House, Prairie du Cercle, Paris and tickets for the show begin at €5.00. At present, the tickets for the inaugural night have been sold out. The India House at the Olympics has been the brainchild of Nita Ambani’s Reliance Foundation.

Shaan’s performance is expected to be around 90 minutes. The other artists to perform later are Raghu Dixit, Tommy Khosla, Penn Masala, Neeti Mohan, etc.

In the interaction with Hindustan Times, Shaan also opened up on his connection with the Olympics saying, “My first cousins Rahul Banerjee and Dola Banerjee, who have represented India at the highest level in archery, will be there as coaches this time. So, I have a family connection with the Olympics.”

