Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Raj & DK to announce premiere date of Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Citadel: Honey Bunny on August 1, 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Raj & DK to announce premiere date of Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Citadel: Honey Bunny on August 1, 2024

The series promises to be a thrilling action-packed ride, showcasing the actors in never-seen-before avatars.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The highly anticipated Indian installment of the global spy thriller franchise, Citadel: Honey Bunny, is set to announce the premiere date of the Prime Video series on August 1, 2024. The announcement was made by the show's creators, Raj & DK, on their social media, sending fans into a frenzy. Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Citadel: Honey Bunny has been generating immense buzz since its inception. The series promises to be a thrilling action-packed ride, showcasing the actors in never-seen-before avatars.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a part of the larger Citadel universe, which includes the original series starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. The Indian adaptation promises to be a unique blend of global espionage and local storytelling. The first look, released earlier this year, gave audiences a glimpse into the high-stakes world of the series, featuring exhilarating action sequences, intriguing plot points, and the crackling chemistry between Varun and Samantha.

Apart from the lead pair, the series boasts a stellar supporting cast including Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher. Their contributions are expected to add depth and complexity to the narrative.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj & DK join Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci at London premiere of Citadel, see pics

