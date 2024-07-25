The film is a modern adaptation of the classic folklore, penned by renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and brought to life under the direction of his brother, Sajid Ali.

The timeless love story of Laila and Majnu is set to enchant audiences once again, this time on the silver screens of Kashmir. Actor Avinash Tiwary announced on Thursday, July 25, that the 2018 romantic drama, which marked his debut, will be re-released in theaters across the region starting August 2.

Starring alongside Triptii Dimri, the film is a modern adaptation of the classic folklore, penned by renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and brought to life under the direction of his brother, Sajid Ali. Produced by Imtiaz Ali's former wife Preety and Ekta Kapoor, the film initially met with a lukewarm response at the box office. However, over the years, it has developed a cult following, with its poignant portrayal of love and loss resonating deeply with audiences.

“We are thrilled to bring Laila Majnu back to the big screen, especially in Kashmir,” said Avinash Tiwary in a statement to PTI. “The overwhelming demand from fans has been heartwarming, and we believe there's no better place to relive this magical love story than amidst the breathtaking beauty of the valley.”

Both Tiwary and Dimri have come a long way since their debut in Laila Majnu. Tiwary has garnered critical acclaim for his performances in films like The Girl on the Train and Madgaon Express, while Dimri has solidified her position as a promising talent with her roles in Bulbbul, and Qala. She was most recently seen in Bad Newz.

