The upcoming South Korean drama Eve’s Scandal has finalized its cast lineup and began filming. The reports suggest shoot has finally begun.

On November 21, as reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, “The drama Eve’s Scandal has confirmed Seo Ye Ji, Park Byung Eun, Yoo Sun, and Lee Sang Yeob as the main cast. We started filming today.”

According to Star Today, Seo Ye Ji’s first day of filming will be on November 24. Earlier in November, Yoo Sun was confirmed for the drama, while the rest of the cast members had been in talks.

Eve’s Scandal is a romance drama dealing with the inside story of a chaebol’s 2 trillion won (approximately $1.7 billion) divorce lawsuit that shocks the entire nation. Seo Ye Ji is said to play the role of Lee Ra El, who was born between a genius father and a beautiful mother. After going through an unfortunate family affair, she transforms into a woman who is likened to a “dangerous flower” with a fatal charm. She is the woman at the center of the unbelievably expensive divorce lawsuit. Park Byung Eun will be the CEO of the No. 1 corporate group in the financial world.

Lee Sang Yeob is taking on the role of Seo Eun Pyung, a human rights lawyer who gives up everything for love when he meets Lee Ra El. Yoo Sun plays Han So Ra, the only daughter of powerful politician Han Pan Ro who married into the LJ Group chaebol family. She appears beautiful and confident, but she is actually unstable on the inside and obsessed with remaining young.

Eve’s Scandal is penned by Yoon Young Mi whose credits include The Good Witch, Birth of the Beauty, Bride of the Sun. The drama is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2022.

Also Read: Seo Ye Ji and Park Byung Eun in talks to star in upcoming drama Eve’s Scandal

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.