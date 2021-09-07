South Korean actors Seo Ye Ji and Park Byung Eun are in talks to share screen space in an upcoming tvN drama titled Eve’s Scandal. On September 7, Munhwa Ilbo reported that Seo Ye Ji has been offered the leading role for the drama.

Ye Ji’s agency Gold Medalist has confirmed that the actress was offered the role and is currently reviewing though official announcement about whether the offer is accepted or not is yet to made. According to Soompi, the statement read, “We gave the script to Seo Ye Ji, and we are currently in the process of coordinating our opinions and waiting for her final response.”

Alongside Seo Ye Ji, it was also revealed that Park Byung Eun is in talks for the lead role for Eve’s Scandal. C-JeS Entertainment shared, “Park Byung Eun was offered a role in tvN’s new drama ‘and is looking over it.”

Eve’s Scandal is said to be a melodrama dealing with the inside story of a chaebol’s 2-trillion-won (approximately $1.7 billion) divorce lawsuit that shocks the entire nation. Written by Yoon Young Mi, the drama is rumored to be a hot topic among industry insiders for having a solid script.

Seo Ye Ji have been offered the role of Lee Ra El, who has a genius father and a beautiful mother. After going through an unfortunate family affair, she transforms into a woman with a fatal charm who is likened to a “dangerous flower.” She is the woman at the center of the unbelievably expensive divorce lawsuit whereas Park Byung Eun has been offered the role of the CEO of the No. 1 corporate group in the financial world. If Park Byung Eun accepts the offer, Eve’s Scandal will mark his first leading role in a drama.

On the work front, Seo Ye Ji gained great global popularity for her performance in tvN’s It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, drama in which she starred opposite Kim So Hyun. The drama proved to be a hit series worldwide.

Following the controversy of her alleged manipulation of Kim Jung Hyun‘s behavior in 2018, Seo Ye Ji has not appeared in front of the public since then and also withdrew from the drama Island that she had been in talks to star in. She was last featured in the film Recalled with Kim Kang Woo.

On the other hand, Park Byung Eun is currently starring in JTBC’s Lost. Eve’s Scandal is scheduled to air in the first half of 2022.

