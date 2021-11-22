On Monday morning, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions shared that they would be announcing a new project at 8 pm tonight. Dharma Productions has some stellar films in the pipeline and this news has increased the excitement among the netizens. Interestingly, it is the announcement of a film that was initially offered to Kartik Aaryan.

While we will have to wait until 8 pm for details on the film, Dharma Productions hinted at the film being set in the backdrop of cricket. Dharma had shared three emoticons which included a red heart, bat and ball, and stars while sharing the news of the upcoming announcement. According to sources close to Bollywood Hungama, the movie will star Rajkumar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor. The movie will be directed by Sharan Sharma of Gunjan Saxena fame. The film will be a love story with the lead actors playing cricketers. The movie was first offered to Kartik Aaryan but it did not work out. The film is expected to go on floors later this year.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma lauds Kartik Aaryan for taking away Akshay Kumar’s work; jokes the latter has a degree in snatching work

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.