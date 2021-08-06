The upcoming South Korean drama Yeonmo had to stop their shooting due to a fire accident that took place at the set. The location of the set is said to be the Korean Folk Village in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. Even though, the fire extinguishing team was able to control the fire within 20 minutes, the schedule seems to be postponed as the investigation is still ongoing to know cause of the fire.

According to a report in Korean news outlet Star Today, a source revealed, “There was a fire, while we were filming at the Korean Folk Village yesterday. One of the crew members saw the fire, burned themselves while putting out the fire, and received treatment. [The fire authorities] are investigating the cause of the fire. We’re waiting for the results.”

They added, “Today’s film schedule has been canceled. We haven’t decided when filming will resume.”

The historical drama is based on “Manhwa” (Korean comic), Yeonmo which is about a pair of royal twins, one male and one female. The sister is initially abandoned for being born a girl, but she later disguises herself as a man to take the place of her brother as crown prince. The drama is scheduled to air later this year.

SF9’s Rowoon and Do You like Brahms starrer Park Eun Bin are playing the lead roles with co-actors VICTON’s Byung Chan, DIA’s Jung Chae Yeon, Bae Yoon Kyung, Nam Yoon Su, and Bae Soo Bin.

