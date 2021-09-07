Bollywood Hungama

Complaint filed against YouTuber Carry Minati for making objectionable remarks on women on his channel

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati, one of the biggest YouTubers of India, has been accused of making derogatory remarks against women in his roast videos. A complaint has been filed against him by a Delhi-based lawyer Gaurav Gulati. The complaint has been registered under sections 354, 509, 293, and 3/6/7, pertaining to the “indecent representation of women."

As per reports, in his complaint, Gulati has accused the YouTuber of making sexually coloured remarks against women, publishing objectionable content on his YouTube, roasting and representing women in an indecent manner, and publishing obscene language and gestures regarding women on his YouTube channel.

Carry Minati has over 30 million subscribers on YouTube. The 20-year-old started his career with game commentaries and later went on to create roast videos on well-known topics which made him popular among the youth. He will also be making his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn’s film Mayday.

