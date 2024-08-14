The upcoming horror-comedy sequel, Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is one of the most anticipated films of the year, slated for release on August 15. Riding on the immense success of its predecessor, Stree 2 has already generated significant buzz, reflected in its winning advance booking streak. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of this unique blend of horror and comedy, and now there’s even more reason to be excited for the film’s release.

SCOOP: Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhava and Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John promos to be attached to Rajkummar Rao – Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2

In a strategic move, the trailers of two other highly anticipated films—Chhava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, and Baby John, led by Varun Dhawan—will be attached to Stree 2. This decision is not only a nod to the wide appeal of Stree 2 but also an indication of the high stakes involved for these upcoming films.

A source from the exhibition sector shared, "Both promos are ready and will indeed be attached to Stree 2. Given the film's expected massive reach, it’s an excellent platform to showcase Chhava and Baby John to a broad audience." The source added, "The makers of these films are undoubtedly aware that Stree 2 could be one of the biggest money spinners this year, and naturally, they want to capitalize on this by presenting their trailers to an eager and receptive audience."

Chhava, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, has been generating considerable interest due to its intriguing plot and the fresh pairing of its lead stars. Meanwhile, Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, promises to be another blockbuster in the making, with Dhawan continuing his streak of high-energy performances.

Attaching these trailers to Stree 2 is a calculated move to maximize exposure, ensuring that both Chhava and Baby John capture the attention of a large segment of moviegoers. With Stree 2 poised to dominate the box office, the release of these trailers will likely amplify the excitement for these films, setting the stage for their own successful runs later this year.

In the competitive landscape of Bollywood, where timing and strategy are crucial, this decision highlights the importance of aligning major promotional efforts with highly anticipated releases. As Stree 2 gears up to make a significant impact, the attached trailers for Chhava and Baby John will undoubtedly benefit from the film’s momentum, potentially setting the tone for their own box office success.

