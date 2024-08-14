South Indian star Sreeleela has been cast as the female lead opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming film Mitti. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the movie has been generating buzz, and Sreeleela's addition to the cast has added to the excitement. According to sources quoted by Pinkvilla, the actress was quick to accept the role after reading the script, which offers a strong, author-backed character.

Filming Schedule and Production Details

The production of Mitti is set to kick off in October 2024 with a start-to-finish schedule in North India. The pre-production work is reportedly in full swing, and the team is eager to begin shooting during the winter season. The film is described as a rooted action-family drama that explores the intense side of Sidharth Malhotra's character, offering a new and challenging role for the actor.

Director Balwinder Singh Janjua's Vision

Mitti is an action drama set in the picturesque landscapes of Uttarakhand. Speaking about the project, director Balwinder Singh Janjua shared that the film revolves around themes of guilt, family, and the importance of protecting one's home and land, or ‘zameen.’ The storyline is deeply connected to the emotional and cultural significance of ‘mitti,’ making it a compelling narrative for the audience.

Sreeleela’s Bollywood journey

Sreeleela, who has made a name for herself in the South Indian film industry, is set to make her mark in Bollywood with Mitti. This role marks her debut in Hindi cinema, and she is excited to collaborate with Sidharth Malhotra and explore new opportunities in the industry. Her casting in Mitti puts to rest previous rumours about her involvement in other Bollywood projects, including a comedy film starring Varun Dhawan.

