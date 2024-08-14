The clash of the Stree 2, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein on Independence Day has led to a lot of problems for the exhibition sector, especially the single screen theatres. Dividing shows among even two films is difficult for single screens and here there are three films to be accommodated. And the problem is even more for Mumbai’s iconic theatre Maratha Mandir which is playing the much loved classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, for close to three decades. The 11:30 am matinee show is played daily come rain or shine and also gets healthy footfalls

EXCLUSIVE: In a RARE instance, Maratha Mandir shifts Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s show from 11:30 am to 10:30 to accommodate Stree 2, Vedaa

But from tomorrow, August 15, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s show will have a rare shift in show timings. Instead of 11:30 am, it’ll now be played at 10:30 am. The decision was taken to give three shows to Stree 2 and one show to Vedaa. Stree 2 would be played at 2:00 pm, 4:45 pm and 10:15 pm while Vedaa will have one show at 7:30 pm. Khel Khel Mein won’t be played at this theatre.

The decision is bound to raise eyebrows. An industry insider said, “It would have been understandable if this decision was taken to accommodate all three releases. Instead, this has been done to accommodate two films. Many biggies have clashed in the past and yet, DDLJ’s show has stood rock solid at 11:30 am.”

Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor and incidentally, this is the second time that Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s 11:30 am show got affected by her film. In August 2017, the DDLJ matinee show was cancelled for a day as the trailer launch of her film Haseena Parkar was held in the afternoon in Maratha Mandir.

In 2015, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s show for a week was shifted to 9:30 am and the plan was taken to discontinue the film from the week after . But due to a lot of brouhaha, the decision was cancelled.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Himani Shivpuri recounts Kajol putting curd on Aditya Chopra’s hair on sets of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge; irritating Karan Johar on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shoot: “Karan used to be like ‘Thank god you are a tomboy in first half’”

More Pages: Vedaa Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.