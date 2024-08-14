The upcoming horror-comedy Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is set to hit theaters on August 15, and it has already generated considerable excitement among audiences. However, contrary to earlier reports, the promo of Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated film Sky Force will not be attached to Stree 2. This news has come as a surprise to many, especially since Sky Force has been a topic of much discussion in the industry.

A source from the exhibition sector confirmed the development, stating, "The promo of Sky Force is not yet ready, which is why it will not be attached to Stree 2. Earlier reports suggested that the makers had planned to release the promo alongside Stree 2, but they have since deferred this decision." This unexpected change has left fans wondering when they will get their first glimpse of Akshay Kumar's next big project.

Adding to the uncertainty surrounding the film, a source from the distribution sector revealed that Sky Force has been delayed and will not be released on October 2, as was previously announced. "The film has been pushed back and will not be hitting theaters on October 2. Akshay Kumar, considering his recent releases and their performance at the box office, is looking to reinvigorate himself before diving further into shooting Sky Force. The makers want some gap between two releases of Akshay Kumar," the source added.

Akshay Kumar's recent films have had a mixed run at the box office, prompting the actor to reassess his approach to upcoming projects. Sky Force, which was initially expected to be one of the year's big releases, is now on hold as the actor takes a step back to ensure that the film meets the high expectations of his fans and the industry.

The delay of Sky Force and the absence of its promo in theaters with Stree 2 highlight the challenges faced by filmmakers in the ever-evolving Bollywood landscape. With fans eagerly awaiting updates on Sky Force, it remains to be seen when the promo will finally be released and when the film will make its way to the big screen. Until then, audiences can look forward to the release of Stree 2 and the other exciting promos that will accompany it.

