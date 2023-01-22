Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol were a formidable director-actor pair in the 1990s with films like Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak gaining the status of iconic films. Following this, the two did try coming together again but things never fell in place. But now, after around 27 years, the two have joined hands for a film titled Lahore: 1947.

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol to team up after 27 years for Lahore: 1947, film expected to go on floors soon

Santoshi shared the news during a conversation with PinkVilla. He also revealed that the film will go on floors soon and it will be “bigger” than his earlier films with Sunny. “Yes, my immediate next film is called Lahore: 1947. It’s set against the backdrop of partition with Sunny Deol in lead. Sunny and I were trying to make a film for a long time but nothing worked out. But now, I am confident that this film will be bigger than Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak,” said the filmmaker.

Sharing more details about the shoot, Santoshi added, “If everything goes as planned, we will take the film on floors from March 1 in Mumbai. We will be creating Lahore city in a studio. The set is a part of the story and a large chunk of film will be shot on this set. It’s a very ambitious film. This is my dream. I have been planning to make it for the last 10 years and things have finally fallen into place. I plan to wrap up Lahore: 1947 by May and then proceed to its post-production.”

Years ago, it was believed that there was a rift between Santoshi and Sunny, which reportedly escalated further when both of them released a film each on the revolutionary Bhagat Singh on the same day in 2002 titled The Legend Of Bhagat Singh and 23rd March 1931: Shaheed respectively.

Lahore: 1947 will be Sunny's second movie on partition after the all-time blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). Interestingly, the sequel to the film, titled Gadar 2, is currently in the making.

