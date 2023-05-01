comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Sohail Khan ready with Sher Khan script; restarts conversation with Salman Khan

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan is the superstar of all seasons and over the years has attained the spot where his flops also hit the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office. There is so much conversation around his Eid 2024 release. Bollywood Hungama reported how Salman Khan is in talks with Karan Johar for a film directed by Vishnu Vardhan. We have got another interesting tip-off on probable next for Salman Khan.

A source close to Salman informed us that his younger brother, Sohail Khan, has restarted conversations for Sher Khan with Salman Khan. "Sher Khan is a dream project and the team has taken all the time to lock the script. Sohail is excited to make his dream project with Salman and Bhai is also looking for a jungle adventure," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Sher Khan will be the biggest film to be made by Sohail and Salman Khan, if everything is materialized. "Back in 2012, Sher Khan was shelved due to VFX reasons. Now, with VFX going global in Indian Cinema, Salman Bhai and Sohail are figuring if they can revisit Sher Khan now as the time is right to make our very own Indiana Jones."

Meanwhile, Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3 this Diwali. He also has Tiger v/s Pathaan up for release with Shah Rukh Khan. Salman is also speaking to Dharma and Rajshri for a film each.

Also Read: Sohail Khan gets trolled for being ‘high’ on Salman Khan’s birthday; video goes viral

More Pages: Sher Khan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

