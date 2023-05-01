Since March this year, actor Salman Khan has made headlines once again for receiving death threats. As a result, the Mumbai police increased his security. Recently, Khan opened up on his beefed-up security while stating that inside India there is a little problem. For the unversed, Salman spoke about this during an Aap Ki Adalat episode, which was shot in Dubai. Commenting on Salman’s remark, actress Kangana Ranaut said that his security is assured by the Indian government and there’s no need to worry as the country is in safe hands.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Salman Khan’s statement on death threats, says “Country is in safe hands”

While speaking to the media in Haridwar on Sunday, the Simran actress asserted, “We are actors. Salman Khan has been provided with security by the Centre. He is getting protection from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, then there is nothing to fear. When I was threatened, I was also given security by the government. Today the country is in safe hands. We have nothing to worry about.”

Given this, it is worth mentioning here that Salman has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai Police amid the death threat. In March this year, his office received a threatening email, which Goldy Brar, an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster, allegedly sent. The threatening email came shortly after Lawrence Bishnoi publicly stated his desire to “kill Salman Khan.”

In Rajat Sharma’s talk show, Salman had said, “I am going everywhere with full security. Yahan par hoon toh kisi cheez ki zarurat bhi nahi hai, yaha pe totally safe hai. India ke andar thoda sa hai problem (When I am here there is no need for anything, it’s totally safe. Inside India there is a little problem). I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (points upwards, referring to God) he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Sheras around me. So many guns are going around with me that I am scared these days.”

Also Read: Salman Khan opens up about receiving death threats and increased security: “I do have a problem with this”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.