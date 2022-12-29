For the past couple of days, media has been abuzz with reports on the iconic birthday bash of Salman Khan. While the superstar generally likes to keep the celebrations low-key, this time around, he threw a massive bash which saw many of his close friends including Shah Rukh Khan in attendance. Besides that, pretty ladies Sangeeta Bijlani, alleged ex of the actor as well as Iulia Vantur, who is currently expected to be a major part of Khan’s life were also at the bash. Brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan also attended with their sons but a video of Sohail has found its way on social media and is currently going viral for all wrong reasons.

Sohail Khan gets trolled for being ‘high’ on Salman Khan’s birthday; video goes viral

In a video that found its way on Instagram, Sohail Khan was seen posing for the shutterbugs at the entrance of the party’s venue. While his first pose was with big brother Arbaaz Khan, he later, also posed with his kids Nirvaan and Yohan. During the same, some users noticed that the actor was possibly high or drunk due to his actions, so much so that Nirvaan walked away inside without his father even noticing the same. Talking about it, one user said, “How high is that other brother? His older son is embarrassed”. Yet another user addressed him as ‘Nashedi’ whereas one of them added, “Sohail needs to get help he’s always looks high wonder why she left him”. The latter referred to the separation of Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan.

Readers would recall that Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh announced their official separation earlier this year and are currently only co-parenting their kids Nirvaan and Yohan. The two of them decided to end their 24 year old marriage after living separately for quite some time now. On the work front, while Sohail Khan is still a part of the film industry and focuses on production, Seema Sajdeh is a fashion designer who has been gaining immense attention due to the popularity of her reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

