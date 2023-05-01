comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Mann Ki Baat completes 100 episodes; filmmaker Abhishek Sharma lauds PM Narendra Modi and calls it "out-of-the-box initiative"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat was aired for the first time on October 3, 2014.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

On Sunday, April 30, the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat, was globally broadcasted, marking it a historic moment as it was transmitted live from the United Nations headquarters in New York. The program, initiated on October 3, 2014, has now become a vital aspect of the government's outreach program, engaging various social groups like women, youth, and farmers, and motivating community action. Among many others, filmmaker Abhishek Sharma, who helmed Parmanu and Ram Setu, also congratulated the PM.

Abhishek asserted, “It was a pleasure to attend the event marking the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. There have been very few leaders in the modern Indian civilisation who have reached out and touched people’s hearts the way our Honourable Prime Minister has. It is due to his out-of-the-box initiatives like Mann Ki Baat that he has been able to create a direct communication highway between himself and the citizens of India.”

The talented director further added, “This highway is toll-free and without any bureaucratic barriers. This is the road of democracy where the entire nation converges every month to exchange views with its ‘Pradhan Sevak’. In many ways Mann Ki Baat is also Jann Jann Ki Baat. Congratulations to the Honourable Prime Minister on this eventful day and I wish him several more years of good health, so that he can continue to lead us in this exemplary way.”

On the other hand, a bunch of Bollywood celebs, including Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, and Rohit Shetty attended the screening of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat at Raj Bhavan, Delhi.

