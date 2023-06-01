In January 2023, Siddharth Anand delivered an all-time blockbuster in the form of Pathaan, which helped Shah Rukh Khan reclaim the number 1 position of being the most bankable name in Indian Cinema. The film also broke a streak of unsuccessful films for Yash Raj Films. And now, the banner is breaking all the norms that existed before for a YRF Director. A source has informed Bollywood Hungama that Siddharth Anand has become the highest-paid director at YRF.

"Siddharth Anand will be paid Rs. 40 crores as directorial remuneration for Tiger vs Pathaan. This is the highest that a banner has paid any filmmaker to date and it's their way of felicitating Siddharth Anand for living on to the expectations of delivering tentpole entertainers time and again. YRF has also bestowed Sid with the responsibility of what is the most ambitious script to date written by Aditya Chopra as it pits Salman Khan against Shah Rukh Khan," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

Interestingly, Ayan Mukerji was paid Rs. 32 crores for War 2. "Tiger vs Pathaan will go on floors next year and will be the most expensive film of the YRF Spy Universe. It is targeted to be the biggest Indian Film and will release in 2025. Who better than Siddharth Anand to deliver a magnum opus." the source added.

Interestingly, Siddharth had signed a deal worth Rs. 65 crores with Mythri for a film with Prabhas, but he has decided to go ahead with Tiger vs Pathaan, as the ambition here was much bigger than anything else in India, which can't be quantified in monetary terms. "Directing SRK and Salman in a single film is a dream for any filmmaker in India. No one would want to miss the opportunity."

Tiger vs Pathaan will also feature Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone in key roles.

