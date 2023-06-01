Sources claim that Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been summoned by the family court to complete the process of their divorce on June 8.

The marriage of Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and television actress Charu Asopa has been in the limelight for quite some time now. Their wedding garnered a lot of attention after the couple slammed each other for abuse and hiding information. Now it seems that they have finally decided to part ways. If reports are to be believed the final hearing on the divorce of the couple will be held on June 8.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen to have their final hearing on their impending divorce on June 8?

Readers would recall that trouble started in paradise after the lockdown wherein Charu Asopa alleged that Rajeev Sen was stifling her by not letting her work and abused her on occasions whereas Rajeev blamed Charu and accused her of hiding information about her first marriage from him. A source has now stated in reports that the couple decided to reconcile their differences and even completed the cooling off period but has stuck to their decision of divorce. However, after this blame game, the couple have maintained cordial relation with each other for their daughter Ziana.

In a recent report, Rajeev Sen had stated that Ziana has been his number one priority and opened up about spending time with her. On the other hand, Charu Asopa, who has recently shifted to a new residence, also revealed about being cordial with her former husband. While Ziana has been staying with her mother with Rajeev visiting her and spending time with her occasionally, it is yet to be revealed if the estranged couple will continue to retain the same arrangement even post the divorce.

In recent reports, the couple have been maintaining that they would want to stay cordial in the future with Rajeev even confessing that he would like to be ‘good friends’ with Charu for the sake of their daughter Ziana. Charu tied the knot with Rajeev in 2019 in a simple court ceremony and the couple became parents to their daughter in 2021.

