Laxman Utekar and Vicky Kaushal are currently awaiting the release of their first collaboration, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Director Laxman Utekar, known for his notable contributions to the film industry, is marking his birthday today with much anticipation for his upcoming project, Zara Hatke Zara Backe, starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal. The director recently took some time to share exclusive updates on his next venture in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama. In the interview, Laxman Utekar revealed that his next film will revolve around the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a significant historical figure.

EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to go on floor in September, confirms director Laxman Utekar; shares update

The lead role in this highly anticipated project will be portrayed by the talented actor Vicky Kaushal. When asked to share the status of the upcoming film, “We have already started our pre-production. The film will go on floors this September.”

He further added, “Vicky has begun his training for horse riding and sword fighting. He needs to gain a lot of weight. His training is currently in progress. Hopefully, we will start shooting in September.”

For the unversed, with the success of his previous ventures, including Luka Chuppi and Mimi, Laxman Utekar has established himself as a filmmaker capable of delivering compelling narratives with a perfect blend of entertainment and substance. As mentioned above, his next release is Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, it will be releasing on June 2.

