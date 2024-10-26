Earlier in the week, Salman Khan shot for a cameo as Chulbul Pandey in the Rohit Shetty directed Singham Again. The superstar will join Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham in the post-credit scene of this cop entertainer. And now, our highly placed sources, on the sets of Singham Again during the shoot of this cameo have shared insane insights on what one can expect.

SCOOP: “Salman Khan’s 2-minute cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again is HISTORIC and seeti-maar,” an insider confirms

According to the insider, the Chulbul Pandey cameo will go down in history as one of the best cameos by Salman Khan. "It's a proper 2-minute sequence to introduce Dabangg Khan - Salman - into the world of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. He gets the right elevation with a mass presentation, and the aura on the screen will evoke seeti-maar response from the cinema-going audience. Rohit Shetty presents his heroes like superheroes and Salman is a superhero himself, so the presentation is beyond what anyone is thinking," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added that the cameo placement is a lot like Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi and Hrithik Roshan in Tiger 3. "It's a post-credit sequence, but worth every penny of the ticket. Await the masses to welcome Chulbul Pandey with open arms. The sequence will set the base for future timelines of Shetty's ambitious cop universe. The milan of Chulbul Pandey and Singham is finally happening," the source told us further.

Singham Again is all set to hit the big screens on November 1, 2024.

