Surbhi Jyoti, who catapulted to fame with her role as Zoya in the TV serial Qubool Hai, is all set to get married to her longtime boyfriend, Sumit Suri. Surbhi and Sumit will be tying the knot at a luxury resort in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. Initially, the couple had planned to tie the knot in Rajasthan, but due to difficulties in securing their desired venue, they postponed their wedding from March this year. The wait is finally over, as Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri will exchange vows on October 27th.

Earlier, Surbhi and Sumit had plans to marry in March and had even started looking for a site in Rajasthan. However, due to issues with the venue and preparation, the couple decided to reschedule.

Talking about their relationship, Surbhi and Sumit have been friends for a long time. The duo earlier collaborated on a music video, Haanji - The Marriage Mantra, where they played a bride and groom.

Sumit Suri began his career appearing in various advertisements before transitioning to film. Sumit made his acting debut in 2013 with the 3D adventure thriller Warning, which featured Manjari Fadnis, Varun Sharma, and Madhurima Tuli. The film was produced by Anubhav Sinha and Jitendra Jain.

Sumit Suri later took on significant roles in films such as What The Fish, Babloo Happy Hai, and Surkhaab, among others. More recently, he appeared in the film 14 Phere, alongside Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda, where he portrayed the character Vivek Karswara in the 2021 romantic comedy.

In addition to his film work, Sumit has starred in web series like Test Case and Home. He also owns a production company called Good Hands Films, located in Mumbai.

Regarding their wedding, the couple initially planned to tie the knot in Rajasthan. However, after that fell through, Sumit and Surbhi selected a beautiful resort in Jim Corbett National Park for their ceremony. They will exchange vows in the company of their close friends and family.

According to a source quoted by Hindustan Times, Surbhi and Sumit’s wedding celebrations will feature several unique and eco-friendly rituals. The couple plans to honor the five elements of nature: earth, fire, air, water, and space, during their festivities. The source also indicated that the celebrations will include various functions that perfectly blend tradition with the couple’s love for nature.

