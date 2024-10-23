There was a lot of jubilation when it came to light that superstar Salman Khan will reprise the much-loved character of Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg in Singham Again, the big Diwali release of the year. But after Baba Siddique’s shocking demise on October 12, things went for a toss due to the threat looming over the superstar. On October 21, it was reported that Salman’s cameo in Singham Again had been dropped, disheartening fans who were looking forward to his entry in the exciting Cop Universe. But yesterday, fans got a surprise when Salman secretly and suddenly shot for the special appearance in Mumbai.

Interestingly, Singham Again has already been submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) a few days back. It made many people wonder whether a filmmaker can add a scene when the censor process is already going on. An industry source explained to Bollywood Hungama, “There’s no problem here. The certificate is expected to be granted to Singham Again makers in a few days. Then, the makers can re-approach the CBFC, informing them of the additional footage and requesting them to pass the same.”

The source explained, “The duration on the censor certificate will still mention the original run time of Singham Again, that is, without Salman Khan’s cameo. The CBFC will hand over them an additional certificate, informing them that the said sequence has been passed by them.”

Interestingly, this episode has a resemblance to last year’s Diwali release, Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan. Its censor process was completed on October 27, 2023. The makers, Yash Raj Films (YRF), shot the cameo of Hrithik Roshan on November 4. As a result, YRF had to once again request CBFC to pass the additional scene. The CBFC did so on November 6. Just like how Hrithik’s cameo appeared towards the end of Tiger 3, Salman’s epic cameo in Singham Again is also expected to be shown as a mid or post-credit sequence.

The source also said, “As per the CBFC rules, the makers need to approach them not just when they add a scene but also when they reduce any scene.” In recent times, the makers of Devara, starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, knocked on the doors of the CBFC when they voluntarily cut nearly 7 minutes from the final version of the film.

