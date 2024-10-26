Directed by Anees Bazmee, the superstar will mark his second release the same month after Singham Returns.

While fans of Ajay Devgn are excited to see him don the Bajirao Singham avatar for the third film from the franchise, Singham Returns, it seems that another action release of the superstar is scheduled for release in the same month. Amid reports of the duo reuniting for Deewangee part 2, it seems that the actor-filmmaker duo have announced another film scheduled to release this year itself. Ajay Devgn and the director Anees Bazmee are teaming up for an action entertainer titled Naam which is slated for release in November this year.

Ajay Devgn, Anees Bazmee reunite for Naam; film to release on November 22

Interestingly, this also marks the second release of Anees Bazmee in the same month since his horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled for release on November 1 and is expected to clash with Singham in theatres. Meanwhile makers of Naam have dropped a new announcement of the action spectacle with a special poster with the official title and the release date which is scheduled for November 22. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media platform X to make this announcement and also shared the first look poster of the entertainer.

AJAY DEVGN - ANEES BAZMEE: 'NAAM' TO RELEASE ON 22 NOV... ANNOUNCEMENT POSTER UNVEILS... #Naam - starring #AjayDevgn and directed by #AneesBazmee - to release in *cinemas* on 22 Nov 2024... Worldwide release by #PENMarudhar. Produced by #AnilRoongta [Roongta Entertainment] in… pic.twitter.com/toj2RtzdB6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 26, 2024



Speaking of the film, while details of the rest of the cast are kept under wraps, it is produced by Anil Roongta under Roöngta Entertainment presents, in association with Snigdhaa Movies Pvt. Ltd. Naam promises to be a cinematic spectacle for the fans of Ajay Devgn and the audiences. It will be released by Pen Marudhar in cinemas nationwide on November 22, 2024.

While the first look poster, unveiled on Saturday, has people curious to know more about the film, sources reveal that the movie will be a high-octane, intense action drama. Produced by Roöngta Entertainment in association Snigdhaa Movies Pvt Ltd, the music of the film is composed by Himesh Reshammiya and Sajid Wajid.

Also Read: Photos: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty snapped promoting Singham Again on the sets of Bigg Boss 18

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.