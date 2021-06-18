Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.06.2021 | 1:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

SCOOP: Salman Khan not keen on remakes anymore; asks Master team to rewrite the script?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Unpredictability and Salman Khan go hand in hand. While the superstar has been in talks for the official adaptation of Vijay's hit film, Master for the last 3 months, there is a latest development that has happened in his camp. We hear, Salman has asked the team of Master to come up with a completely reworked version of the story.

Salman Khan not keen on remakes anymore; asks Master team to rewrite the script?

"Salman doesn't want to do outright South remakes any more. He is clear on this point. For Master, he has loved the character of JD, and believes that it has solid potential to strike chord with the audiences all across. He hasn't played the role of a drunkard master till date and hence, is very excited to take it up. However, it's on condition that the makers come up with a new story, by just retaining the character's personality," a source close to the development shared with Bollywood Hungama

The writing process is going on at the moment and producers will narrate the reworked version once it's locked.  Salman is clear - it has to be a fresh script with a lot of additional conflicts in the screenplay. Meanwhile, the actor has come on board director Rajkumar Gupta's biopic on the best Indian spy, Ravindra Kaushik. This would be the first biopic of Salman Khan's career, and he is all excited to get into the real and intriguing world of spies.  

The yet untitled film directed by Rajkumar Gupta will go on floors once Salman Khan finishes shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala's Bhaijaan erstwhile Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, directed by Farhad Samji. His other confirmed projects include Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 and Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim.

Also Read: Salman Khan likely to announce Bhaijaan and drop first look in July

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar’s effigy burnt in Chandigarh by…

Mumbai vaccination racket: Ramesh Taurani of…

Deepika Padukone launches 'A Chain of…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas becomes spokeswoman…

R Balki and Gauri Shinde's Hope Productions…

Shefali Shah’s maiden directorial project…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification