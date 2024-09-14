comscore
SCOOP: Salman Khan film to skip Eid 2026 – Here’s why

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Eid and Salman Khan go hand in hand - and why not? The superstar made Eid a mainstream festival for film releases and recorded an undisputed solo run on the period. While Salman is all set to entertain the audiences with Sikandar during the Eid 2025 weekend, we have exclusive information that the fans won't get to see a Salman Khan film in Eid 2026.

"Instead of Salman, the Eid 2026 weekend will see the release of Shah Rukh Khan's King. That's not all, it's a double-header, as even Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next, Love and War is aiming to arrive on the same date," tells a source close to the development, quick to add further that Salman won't have any film ready for that weekend.

"Salman is wrapping up Sikandar by December 2024 and will start Atlee's film only in 2025. As everyone knows, it's a mega-budget entertainer, which will be shot for the whole of 2025 and then take a long time for VFX as well. Salman and Atlee's next film can arrive only in the 2nd half of 2026, leaving the Eid slot vacant. The industry was well aware of the timelines, leading to multiple announcements," the source tells us further.

More details of Atlee x Salman are still awaited, as the paperwork for all the talents is underway, including Kamal Haasan, who plays the parallel lead.

Also Read: Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna shoot for festive dance number with 200 background dancers: Report

More Pages: Sikandar Box Office Collection

