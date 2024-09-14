Ananya Panday believes that Hema Committee Report is the need of the hour; says, “It’s very important for women come together and start something like that”

Readers would be aware that the Hema Committee Report has created quite the stir in the Malayalam film industry where many renowned celebrities are facing heinous allegations of rape and sexual assault. Considering the uproar, many other regional film industries too have demanded the release of this report in order to bring forth several such unreported cases of crimes, especially against women. Ananya Panday too addressed this report and shared her thoughts on it when she attended the India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit 2024 in Bengaluru recently.

On September 14, India Today report quoted Ananya Panday talking about the Hema Committee report wherein she appreciated the unity and stand the women of the Malayalam film industry have taken for their colleagues. "It's very important for every industry to have a committee like the Hema Committee where women come together and start something like that. Clearly, no one else is doing it but women. And I feel there has definitely been some change. As you can see, people are at least talking about the problem. However, there is still a long, long way to go. There are still much bigger battles to fight”.

Elaborating on the impact and how several production houses have started working towards women’s safety, Ananya added, "I see that in our contracts today, there are certain helpline numbers, there are certain clauses that ensure the safety of women and I think that's very important. Even our call sheets have helpline numbers. You can call and complain to them. Even if you want to complain anonymously. But I don't think this issue exists only in the film industry. It's important we address this as quickly as possible."

"At least stand for something. That's very important. Don't talk about everything but choose something you feel strongly about. Like women's safety is very important to me. I always speak about it. And it's also important to do it right. It's not just about speaking. One has to do something. Actions speak louder than words," she added.

