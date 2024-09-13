comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna shoot for festive dance number with 200 background dancers: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna shoot for festive dance number with 200 background dancers: Report

The film is set for Eid 2025 release.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The highly anticipated collaboration between Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss has been making waves in the film industry. While the duo has primarily focused on intense action sequences for their upcoming film, Sikandar, they are now taking a break to add a touch of festivity to the project.

A recent report in Mid-day suggests that Salman and his co-star, Rashmika Mandanna, are currently shooting a vibrant dance number composed by Pritam. The song is set against the backdrop of a recreated Dharavi slum, creating a unique and energetic atmosphere.

The dance number features a massive ensemble of 200 background dancers, immersing viewers in the vibrant spirit of a festival celebration. Salman Khan is seen sporting a stylish look with a customized silver chain, earrings, and a black vest, while Rashmika Mandanna exudes traditional elegance in a salwar kameez.

AR Murugadoss, the film's director, is nearing completion of the song shoot and plans to resume action sequences by the weekend. The Mumbai schedule is expected to continue until October, followed by a trip to Europe for filming two romantic tracks.

In Sikandar, which also stars Sathyaraj and Kajal Aggarwal, Salman Khan portrays a ruthless businessman who undergoes a transformation after witnessing widespread corruption in the country. The film is set for Eid 2025 release.

