Salman Khan fans couldn’t be more excited to see him return to his quintessential commercial avatar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala has promised them that he would deliver just that in his upcoming production. Titled Sikandar, the massy entertainer went on floors in Mumbai for almost a month and half schedule which was also joined by other actors like Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal. Meanwhile, we hear that the makers have decided to make a new addition to the star cast in the form of Sharman Joshi.

Sharman Joshi joins the cast of Salman Khan starrer Sikandar: Report

Sharman Joshi, who have entertained audiences with many of his avatars including comical ones, is expected to feature in a different role in this A R Murugadoss directorial. Although details of his character are kept under wraps, sources have asserted to Pinkvilla that the actor will be seen in a pivotal role. “Sharman and Salman share a very unique dynamic in Sikandar, and the former has already started shooting for his part in the film. He has been present on the set all throughout and plays a key catalyst in Sikandar’s journey. The film marks the first proper collaboration of Salman and Sharman and the audience are on for a treat to see them share a special bond,” revealed the source.

Ever since the film has gone on floors, the shoot schedule of the film has garnered much attention with recent reports even suggesting about an elaborate festive dance sequence being planned with the film’s leads – Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. On the other hand, it is being said that the shoot schedule of this entertainer will be shifting to Hyderabad once the makers wrap up the sequences in Mumbai. Some of the reports also stated that the film will also be shot in some portions of Europe – especially dreamy sequences of Rashmika and Salman.

It is a known fact that the makers of Sikandar are pulling all stops to complete this entertainer by the end of December, so that they can release it as per the given schedule, on Eid 2025.

