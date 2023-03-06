Ranbir Kapoor had recently said that he was keen to work with filmmaker Luv Ranjan after he saw the latter’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. His wish finally came true with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which is all set to release day after tomorrow in cinemas. The romantic comedy sees him cast opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. But Bollywood Hungama has learnt that even before that film hits the screens, Luv has offered two more films to Ranbir.

SCOOP: Ranbir Kapoor offered 2 films by Luv Ranjan even before Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releases

One of the two projects is the keenly looked forward biopic of the former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly. The film has been in the news ever since it was announced in 2021. Ranbir also recently said that he is keen to don the role of the cricketer who is nicknamed Dada. Luv, however, won’t be directing the film, which is in the developmental stage right now. He will produce the project as he has the rights.

The second film also sounds equally exciting. This yet-untitled movie will see Luv venturing into the action genre for the first. Interestingly, he was keen to cast Ajay Devgn with Ranbir in the film, but it got dropped because of date issues. Both actors were cast as brothers in the film.

Coming back to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the film is all set to release in cinemas during Holi on March 8.

