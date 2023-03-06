comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.03.2023 | 9:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Shehzada Pathaan Bholaa Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan... Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » SCOOP: Ranbir Kapoor offered 2 films by Luv Ranjan even before Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releases

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Ranbir Kapoor offered 2 films by Luv Ranjan even before Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releases

en Bollywood News SCOOP: Ranbir Kapoor offered 2 films by Luv Ranjan even before Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releases
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ranbir Kapoor had recently said that he was keen to work with filmmaker Luv Ranjan after he saw the latter’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. His wish finally came true with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which is all set to release day after tomorrow in cinemas. The romantic comedy sees him cast opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. But Bollywood Hungama has learnt that even before that film hits the screens, Luv has offered two more films to Ranbir.

SCOOP: Ranbir Kapoor offered 2 films by Luv Ranjan even before Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releases

One of the two projects is the keenly looked forward biopic of the former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly. The film has been in the news ever since it was announced in 2021. Ranbir also recently said that he is keen to don the role of the cricketer who is nicknamed Dada. Luv, however, won’t be directing the film, which is in the developmental stage right now. He will produce the project as he has the rights.

The second film also sounds equally exciting. This yet-untitled movie will see Luv venturing into the action genre for the first. Interestingly, he was keen to cast Ajay Devgn with Ranbir in the film, but it got dropped because of date issues. Both actors were cast as brothers in the film.

Coming back to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the film is all set to release in cinemas during Holi on March 8.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor reveals Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was shot without a script; says, “We shot TJMM for 180 days, woh bhi script ke bina”

More Pages: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sai Pallavi to play Sita to Ranbir Kapoor’s…

Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens a love note for…

SCOOP: Ranbir Kapoor offered 2 films by Luv…

Ankit Gupta pushes through the pain of…

Ranbir Kapoor denies being approached for…

Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification