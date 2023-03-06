A soul-stirring journey of music and love, Colors’ Junooniyatt chronicles the lives of three aspiring singers, Jahaan (played by Ankit Gupta), Jordan (played by Gautam Singh Vig), and Elahi (played by Neha Rana) who follow their dreams while love beckons. And let us tell you that the lead actors are leaving no stone unturned to bring their characters to life and keep the audience’s entertained. In fact, the leading man Ankit Gupta has been going that extra mile and is shooting through his pain as his training for his character resulted in swollen fingers.

Ankit Gupta pushes through the pain of swollen fingers and shoots for Junooniyatt

Ankit Gupta, who shot to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 16, is essaying the role of a guitarist named Jahaan in the show. The actor is a music buff in real life too and has been learning how to play the guitar to lend authenticity to the part he is playing in the show and justify his portrayal of Jahaan. However, little did he know that perfecting the role would come with a price, as the continuous strumming of the guitar has resulted in his fingers being swollen. But Ankit is not one to back down from a challenge, and continued to dedicate himself to his craft.

Talking about the experience of learning an instrument Ankit said, “I am learning the basics of guitar strumming so that I can do justice to the character of Jahaan, who is a passionate and aspiring singer. I've never really played an instrument in my life, and this is the second time when I am holding a guitar. It’s a new experience and I will keep practicing till the guitar looks like an extension of my body. Some shots require me to strum the guitar at a fast pace, leaving my fingers swollen and bruised. That’s all right because no pain, no gain. These scenes are crucial, and I don’t want to spare any effort in looking natural as Jahaan.” He continued, “I want to thank the audience for the love they showered on the show and their support makes me feel that going the extra mile is worth it.”

Junooniyatt tells a heartfelt tale of music, love, emotions, and passion, and airs from every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on COLORS.

