Readers would be aware that Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently in jail in a Rs. 200 crore extortion case. The conman was allegedly in a relationship with actress Jacqueline Fernandez and the latter was also investigated by the Enforcement Directorate to know more about her association in the case. While she continues to claim that she has been a victim in the case like many others, Sukesh has expressed his love for her in a written note that was recently circulated in the media.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens a love note for his ‘bomma’ Jacqueline Fernandez on the occasion of Holi

Sukesh Chandrashekhar issued a letter, extending his Holi wishes to the media. Along with that, the letter also included a long note that was dedicated to Jacqueline Fernandez. In the letter, Sukesh talks about his love for the actress, along with wishing her Holi on the special occasion. The letter said, "I also wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline a very Happy Holi. On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds. This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and it's my responsibility.”

It continued further, “You know I will go to all extent, for you, my baby girl. I love you my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me. Love you my princess, miss you loads, my bee. My bomma. My love. My Jackie."

In an earlier statement given to the media, Sukesh Chandrashekhar not only admitted being in a relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez but also alleged that they were quite serious about each other. Furthermore, he had also hurled allegations at Nora Fatehi, calling her ‘jealous’ and maintaining firmly that she was trying to contact him but he always ignored her because of his relationship with the Murder 2 actress.

