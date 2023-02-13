The star power of Allu Arjun witnessed a massive rise after the grand success of Pushpa: The Rise in 2021. The Telugu superstar continues to make news as he has kicked the sequel to the film. However, this news is not about Pushpa 2 but it is about his special appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan. The film, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, is expected to feature a cameo of the actor as per recent reports. Interestingly, if this is true, Arjun will be making his Bollywood debut with this starry entertainer.

Allu Arjun to have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer Jawan?

As per Peeping Moon reports, it seems that Allu Arjun has been offered a special role in Jawan but the actor is yet to confirm and sign on the dotted line. A source was quoted saying in these reports, “Allu has been offered a role that plays a very important part in the film’s storyline. The narration happened just yesterday, and although Allu Arjun hasn’t given his nod yet, Atlee is hopeful that he will do the film. The casting for this specific part has been quite difficult for the director, as it requires an A-list star who has never been seen with Shah Rukh on screen. Allu will give his final confirmation in a few days, and we are expecting and wishing it will be a yes from him.”

In the past, there have also been reports stating Thalapathy Vijay, who shares a great off screen camaraderie with Atlee, will also been seen in a cameo in this entertainer. The rumours came after Shah Rukh Khan tweeted about spending time with the Tamil superstar when he was shooting for the film in Chennai.

Talking about Jawan, the film will have an ensemble cast from the Bollywood and South industry. The action entertainer will also mark the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara with Vijay Sethupathi playing the antagonist. It is slated to release on June 3, 2023.

