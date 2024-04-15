comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 15.04.2024 | 12:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Crew Ruslaan Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » SCOOP: Divya Khosla Kumar to play Vyjayanthimala in Hero Heeroine

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Divya Khosla Kumar to play Vyjayanthimala in Hero Heeroine

en Bollywood News SCOOP: Divya Khosla Kumar to play Vyjayanthimala in Hero Heeroine
By Subhash K. Jha -

There are intriguing real-life parallels in Suresh Krissna’s Hindi-Telugu film Hero Heeroine, which is set in the film industry. Rumor has it that Divya Khosla Kumar is playing a character inspired by the living legend Vyjayanthimala.

SCOOP: Divya Khosla Kumar to play Vyjayanthimala in Hero Heeroine

SCOOP: Divya Khosla Kumar to play Vyjayanthimala in Hero Heeroine

Rajiv Khandelwal, who last seen as a bratty superstar in Karan Johar’s series Showtime, features as a South superstar-singer, alongside Paresh Rawal. The two accomplished actors reunite after eleven years. Paresh and Rajiv were last seen together was Table No. 21.

But the most interesting comeback to screen is that of veteran Soni Razdan, who is all set to dazzle in Hero Heeroine playing a role reminiscent of Meryl Streep’s Miranda in The Devil Wears Prada.

Tusshar Kapoor for the first time, appears as himself, and Ishita Chauhan takes on the role of a chef. Arbaaz Khan and Vinay Pathak are also part of the vast cast. Noteworthy Telugu actors will also join the cast soon.

The male lead of the film is yet to be decided, with Divya Khosla Kumar playing the beautiful actress Priyadarshini.

Hero Heeroine is set in Filmistan, aka Bollywood. There is widespread speculation on how many of the characters in the film are based on real actors and filmmakers in the film industry.

Also Read: Is Divya Khosla Kumar playing a character based on Vyjayanthimala in Hero Heeroine?

More Pages: Hero Heeroine Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan Gunshot Firing: Attackers booked…

Salman Khan gets phone call from Maharashtra…

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar, Tiger…

Salman Khan receives another major threat as…

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi makers unveil release…

Pooja Hegde’s Luxurious Move: Deva actress…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification